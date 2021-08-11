Severstal increases railway container shipments in H1

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 16:00:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it is increasing its volumes of steel products shipped in containers.

The company has been using railway containers in product shipments since 2014 and now it has reached its maximum volume thanks to the capabilities of the terminal located on the site of the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant.

“In the first half of 2020, CherMK shipped 311,000 mt of metal products in railway containers. For the first six months of this year, this volume amounted to 364,000 mt. We intend to maintain this approach in the foreseeable future, since this type of product delivery is economically profitable and corresponds to the customer-oriented approach adopted by the company,” said Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of the Severstal Russian Steel Division and resource assets.

According to Severstal, the development of container transportation allows it to provide high-quality service for the delivery of the company's products directly "to the door" and on time, guaranteeing safety and ease of storage, and also makes it possible to "reach" the most remote branches of consumers.