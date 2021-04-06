Severstal completes large diameter pipe shipment for local project

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:42:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



Russia’s Severstal, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated steel-producing groups, has continued to enhance its support of local and foreign oil and gas projects. According to its official statement, the company has recently completed the shipment of 27,000 mt of large diameter steel pipes for the Arctic LNG 2 investment in Russia. The loading was done from Izhorsk Pipe Plant in the period of September 2020-February 2021. The shipped volume consists of pipes with 530-1,420 mm diameter and three-layered polyethylene coating and 14-26 mm wall thickness, the statement reads. In addition, in frames of the same order, Severstal performed the delivery of 40 mt of pipes with 1,020 mm diameter and 26 mm wall thickness for low-temperature usage. Overall, the company is supplying a wide range of products for the Arctic LNG 2 project, including rebar, hardware, pipes and complex unique equipment, SteelOrbis has learned.

