Second-hand residential transactions in Shanghai hit four-year high in Nov

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 13:45:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In November this year, the second-hand residential transaction volume in Shanghai reached 32,000 units, up 13.5 percent month on month and rising by 81.4 percent year on year, with the transaction volume reaching its highest level in the past four years, reflecting the rising momentum in the real estate market in Shanghai, as stated by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

