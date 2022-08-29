SEAISI: Decarbonization also possible by making BFs more eco-friendly instead of via complete shift to EAFs

Monday, 29 August 2022 16:35:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the raw materials and scrap focus e-Event held by the South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI), Barış Bekir, director of industry analysis of the World Steel Association, Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities, and Cecile Seguineaud, steel industry analyst of the OECD, examined global decarbonization efforts during a panel discussion.

Mr. Widnell pointed out that the Chinese government has authorized more than 100 scrap recyclers over the last couple of years with the ambition to produce 230-300 million mt of scrap in the near future. He added that decarbonization could mean making blast furnaces more emissions-friendly instead of entailing a complete shift to electric arc furnaces.

Saying that he does not expect any immediate change to the steelmaking structure in China in decarbonisation efforts, Barış Bekir stated that it is not yet clear if blast furnace systems will be integrated with carbon-capture technologies or whether hydrogen steelmaking will dominate, though there are such facilities to be commissioned in the next few years. Mr. Bekir pointed out that, when the shift towards a low carbon economy happens, there will be a change in China’s economic structure model, as reflected in steel demand and production structure. He added that recent developments have also impacted electric arc furnace steelmakers as they have a much higher exposure to energy prices. Stating that electric arc furnaces have smaller market shares even though blast furnace capacities are not growing in Europe, Bekir said he believes that the share of electric arc furnaces will increase gradually based on the strong growth of electric arc furnace capacity in China.

Noting that most low carbon projects in Europe are about transforming and adapting blast furnace systems rather than building new electric arc furnace facilities, Ms. Seguineaud stated that she has also observed some shift from blast furnace to direct reduced iron and hydrogen electric arc furnace projects. Saying that the EU has announced a plan to move to cleaner energy systems, required to achieve hydrogen-based steel production targets by 2030, she stated that the EU companies make more and more of this type of projects in partnership with energy companies, which are the first signs of a major transformation.