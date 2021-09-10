SEAISI: China’s exports to ASEAN-6 countries mostly rise in Jan-Apr

Friday, 10 September 2021 12:54:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has shared the data of China’s steel exports to ASEAN-6 countries for the first four months this year.

Accordingly, the exports of steel bars from China to the ASEAN-6 region surged 73 percent year on year to 589,713 mt in the first four months of 2021. Half of the alloyed bar exports went to Singapore, totaling 285,009 mt, triple compared to the same period last year. Exports to Indonesia doubled in volume to 103,652 mt.

In the given period, China’s wire rod exports to the ASEAN-6 countries increased by 27 percent year on year to 763,902 mt. The major ASEAN-6 destinations were the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

As for flat products, in the first four months China exported 1.26 million mt of hot rolled plates to the ASEAN-6 region, down by 6.5 percent year on year, while China’s exports of hot rolled coil to the ASEAN-6 countries surged significantly from 946,202 mt to 2.2 million mt. In the given period, China’s exports of cold rolled coil were 439,668 mt, up by 25 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s coated sheet exports to ASEAN-6 countries increased 19 by percent year on year to 2.4 million mt. Nearly half of the volume consisted of exports of galvanized steel totaling 1.04 million mt, with a slight decline of three percent year on year. Major destinations were Thailand and Vietnam. China’s exports of color coated to the ASEAN-6 region amounted to 714,674 mt in the first four months this year, increasing by 38 percent year on year. The main destinations for color coated were Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

As for tubular products, in the first four months ASEAN-6 countries imported 452,946 mt of pipes from China. China’s exports of seamless pipes to ASEAN-6 countries exceeded 50,000 mt and were mainly to Thailand and Indonesia, while exports to Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore were about 20,000-28,000 mt in the same period. China’s exports of welded pipes to ASEAN-6 countries increased by 13.8 percent year on year to 260,500 mt in the January-April period, with Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam being the main destinations.