Sea freight rates decline in August for Brazilian steel imports

Thursday, 26 September 2024 04:44:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in August, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $52/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro, $32/mt for shipment from Vietnam to São Paulo, $79/mt from Japan to São Paulo, and $42/mt from China to Santa Catarina in the south.

For HRC, the average sea freight rate from China to states in the north and northeastern regions was $51/mt.

For CRC, average sea freight rate from China to northern and northeastern states was 39/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $30/mt and from Turkey to Santa Catarina it was $21/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports declined from $53/mt in July to $48/mt in August.

Such rates were probably negotiated in June.


