Sea freight rates decline in August for Brazilian steel imports

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in August, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $52/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro, $32/mt for shipment from Vietnam to São Paulo, $79/mt from Japan to São Paulo, and $42/mt from China to Santa Catarina in the south.

For HRC, the average sea freight rate from China to states in the north and northeastern regions was $51/mt.

For CRC, average sea freight rate from China to northern and northeastern states was 39/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $30/mt and from Turkey to Santa Catarina it was $21/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports declined from $53/mt in July to $48/mt in August.

Such rates were probably negotiated in June.