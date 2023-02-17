Saudi Arabia announces another mega construction project

Friday, 17 February 2023 16:14:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On February 16, Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud announced the establishment of the New Murabba Development Company to construct the world's biggest modern downtown development in Riyadh. With the launch of this new development, Saudi Arabia's list of 15 upcoming mega projects has been increased by one.

According to reports, the completion of the downtown area is anticipated for 2030, and it is projected to contribute SAR 180 billion ($48.6 billion) to non-oil GDP. 334,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are anticipated to be generated by the project.

Furthermore, the city, which will cover 19 square kilometers and be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh, will also be constructed with a focus on sustainability and featuring green areas as well as walking and cycling paths that aim to encourage productive lifestyles. Besides, it will also include a well-known museum, a university of technology and design, an immersive multi-purpose theater, and over 80 entertainment and cultural venues.