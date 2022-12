Friday, 23 December 2022 10:52:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) has stated that it expects that its crude steel output in 2022 will likely total 11.0 million mt, down 3.5 percent year on year.

The company has also forecast that in the coming year China’s economic development will likely improve as the real estate industry will recover steadily, which will exert a positive impact on the demand for steel.