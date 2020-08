Thursday, 23 July 2020 11:54:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fujian Sangang Minguang Co. (Sangang Minguang) has stated that it expects a net profit of RMB 1.05-1.35 billion ($0.15-0.19 billion) for the first half of this year, down 47.25-58.98 percent year on year.

The company said that demand for steel was postponed in the given period due to the Covid-19 virus, resulting in the company’s increasing steel inventories.