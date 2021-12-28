﻿
Samarco’s creditors reject company’s debt payment plan

Tuesday, 28 December 2021
       

Creditors owning two thirds of Samarco’s debt have rejected a company’s payment plan, labeling it as “offensive,” according to a media report by Valor.

Samarco is a Brazilian pellets producer owned by Vale and BHP Billiton.

The creditors said Samarco’s debt payment plan didn’t bring the improvements the pellets producer promised to offer.

“What was presented shows that Vale and BHP continue trying to extract resources (cash) from the company to pay its own environmental compensation obligations, treating Samarco and the Fundão disaster as third-party problems,” a statement by the creditors said.

“At the same time, the terms let it clear that only the two controlling shareholders will take advantage of Samarco’s recovery (plan),” the statement said.

The media report noted creditors plan to present an alternative debt plan.


