Samarco to produce 7.7 million mt of iron ore pellets by year-end

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:28:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Samarco, a Brazilian iron ore pellets producer owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, aims to produce 7.7 million mt of pellets by year-end, the company said.

The company, which resumed operations in December 2020, has already reached a market share of 7 percent of all global pellet exports. The company halted activities in November 2015, following a deadly iron ore waste dam burst, which killed 19 people.

A media report by Reuters noted Samarco accounted for 20 percent all pellet exports before the dam burst. Samarco said the 7.7 million mt output forecast should account for 26 percent its total pellets capacity.

Samarco said it made so far 71 pellets shipments, being Asia its key market, followed by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Americas, and Europe regions.