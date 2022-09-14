Samarco sued by Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 00:32:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The governments of the Brazilian states Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo have decided to file lawsuits against the iron ore pellet producer Samarco, in relation to the collapse of the Mariana waste dam in 2015.

The governments and Samarco were discussing the terms for the indemnification to be paid for the environmental devastation in the two states, having reached an agreement for an amount of BRL 112 billion ($21.6 billion).

But the demand by Samarco to pay the amount in 20 years, with 30 percent to be paid during the five last years of the period, was considered as abusive by the governments, as this period must be added to the seven years that have passed since the accident.

According to the local press, the governments of the states will ask for the blockage of assets of Samarco and of its shareholders Vale and BHP.

USD = BRL 5.19 (September 14)