Samarco stability report labels iron ore dams as stable

Thursday, 31 March 2022 22:14:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellets producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between Vale and BHP Billiton, sent to the local mining regulator, ANM, a stability report that says its iron ore dams are stable.

Samarco said this week it sent the report to the Brazilian Mining Agency (ANM), following an audit by an independent company.

Samarco said its EBII, Eixo 1, Dique S3 and Dique S4, Nova Santarém, Novo Dique dos Macacos, the Germano as well as the German open pit are stable.

The stability report is sent every six months following a technical inspection.

Samarco said all its dam structures are monitored 24 hours a day.


