Samarco produces around 12 million mt of pellets and fines since resumption

Friday, 26 August 2022 15:19:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian iron ore and pellet producer Samarco has announced that it has produced around 12 million mt of iron ore pellets and fines since its resumption in late 2020 until June this year.

In the given period, the company has made around 120 shipments.

In addition, Samarco stated that it plans to invest around BRL 1.2 billion ($234.88 million) this year.

Meanwhile, recently the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the German steelmaker Rogesa, a joint subsidiary of Dillinger and Saarstahl, for studies related to a decarbonization project in Europe, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The companies will also explore a technical and commercial partnership for the supply of high quality iron ore pellets (direct reduction).