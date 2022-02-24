﻿
English
Samarco presents new debt restructuring plan

Thursday, 24 February 2022 21:41:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellets producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, presented this week a new debt restructuring plan. According to the plan, which SteelOrbis obtained access to, Samarco plans to limit payments to the Renova Foundation to up to $2.4 billion.

Renova is a foundation set to cover for damages caused by the Mariana dam disaster, which killed 19 people in 2015. Samarco proposed a 75 percent discount over its debt to creditors. It would pay creditors by 2041 in a single payment. Alternatively, creditors could also “own” new shares in the company, as it would issue more stock through a new capital injection. To raise the money, it would issue new debt bonds.

Samarco said it would also need “new” money to fund its activities, reportedly around $1.4 billion. Samarco said it could also restructure its business by merging or incorporating new stock or any other means to achieve its goal.


