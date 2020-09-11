Samarco expects to resume production in 2021

Friday, 11 September 2020 00:23:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian pellets producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, has maintained its forecast to resume activities by December this year, however, production is not expected until 2021.

A media report by Estadao said Vale’s finance and investor relations director, Luciano Siani, said Samarco should gradually resume production in 2021. At the first stage, Samarco would produce 8 million mt of pellets.

Samarco halted operations in November 2015, following the deadly Mariana iron ore dam waste burst, which killed 19 people. The company had already forecasted to resume activities at different occasions, all of which delayed.