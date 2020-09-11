﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco expects to resume production in 2021

Friday, 11 September 2020 00:23:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian pellets producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, has maintained its forecast to resume activities by December this year, however, production is not expected until 2021.

A media report by Estadao said Vale’s finance and investor relations director, Luciano Siani, said Samarco should gradually resume production in 2021. At the first stage, Samarco would produce 8 million mt of pellets.

Samarco halted operations in November 2015, following the deadly Mariana iron ore dam waste burst, which killed 19 people. The company had already forecasted to resume activities at different occasions, all of which delayed.


Tags: pellet  South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Sep

Usiminas selling Belo Horizonte HQ office to cut costs
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
28  Aug

Gerdau launches startup accelerator
21  Aug

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in July
17  Aug

Brazilian crude steel output increases in July