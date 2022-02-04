Samarco expects to reach full capacity by 2028

Friday, 04 February 2022 20:24:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between Vale and BHP Billiton, expects to reach full capacity by 2028, according to media reports. Samarco initially planned to resume 100 percent its capacity by 2029.

Samarco resumed pellet activities in December 2020, following a five-year hiatus due to a deadly iron ore dam burst, which killed 19 people and forced it to halt operations in November 2015.

Samarco will also expand output in 2026, when it expects to resume activities at a plant, while also relaunching a slurry pipeline. The company’s plan to resume activities at this undisclosed plant as well as at the slurry pipeline were advanced by two years, according to media reports.