SAM using manioc to increase Fe content of its iron ore

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 22:26:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sul Americana de Metais (SAM), a company owned by Chinese holding Honbridge Holdings, will use manioc, also known as cassava, to increase the Fe content of the iron ore it will produce in Minas Gerais state, according to a media report.

The project aims to produce 27.5 million mt of iron ore per year. SAM should invest $2.1 billion in the project. The project site covers the cities Grao Mogol, Padre Carvalho, Fruta de Leite, Josenópolis and Salinas, all in the state of Minas Gerais.

A media report by Estado de Minas said SAM’s iron ore is low in Fe content (about 20 percent Fe content).

Manioc is rich in starch, which in a flotation process can increase the Fe content of the final iron ore to about 66.5 percent.

To make the project economically feasible, it will use the manioc in the process of separation of the iron ore pellets to increase the final product’s Fe content.

SAM expects to buy 50,000 mt of manioc per year to use at its iron ore project.