Salzgitter to supply low-carbon steel to BMW plants as from 2026

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 13:40:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it will supply low-carbon steel to Germany-based BMW Group’s plants in Europe from 2026. The companies have concluded an agreement for serial delivery from the low-carbon process route.

Steel that is no longer produced by fossil fuels such as coal and that harnesses hydrogen and green electricity instead - resulting in more than 95 percent lower carbon emissions - will make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions throughout the BMW Group’s supplier network.

According to the statement, as from 2026 Salzgitter will be supplying its customers in the automotive and energy sectors, in industrial and household appliances, along with the construction sector, with low-carbon high-grade materials solutions for serial production. Based on the established electrified steel route at its Peine mill, preparations for the transformation to green steel ready for process and serial production and tailored to the individual customer are already under way.