Salzgitter Flachstahl working to minimize delays after lightning strike

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 16:14:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

After a lightning strike resulting in a fire disrupted operations at German flat steel producer Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH (SZFG) recently, Boğaç İlter, the company’s agent in Turkey, said that the company “is intensively carrying out the necessary repair measures and is implementing a multi-group company approach to mitigate the impact on all customers”.

The company declared force majeure following the power outage at the iron and steel works, which caused damage to various plant sections. “So far, we can say that the delays resulting from this incident are minor issues and that SZFG and related companies are doing their best to minimize any impact on existing or future orders,” the company official said.