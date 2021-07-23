Salzgitter Flachstahl to deliver green strip steel to Mercedes-Benz

Friday, 23 July 2021 11:29:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will be delivering green strip steel products with a carbon footprint reduced by more than 66 percent to four German plants of German automotive manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG before the end of this year. Mercedes-Benz will be the first automotive manufacturer to which Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH will supply carbon reduced steel in the form of cold-rolled strip and galvanized sheet steel for serial production. The products will be used, among other things, for structural and body parts for various car models.

The low carbon steel grades are produced at the Peine mini mill in combination with the steelworks galvanizing plant in Salzgitter.

“Expanding our product portfolio to include green strip steel from the new low carbon production route is a key component of our decarbonization strategy that we are already in the process of implementing today. Furthermore, we will be rigorously pursuing the path toward low-carbon steel production through SALCOS – SAlzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking. This fundamental transformation will enable us to completely replace conventional steel production in a series of defined steps through hydrogen-based processes. This will enable us to achieve our mission of reducing carbon by around 95 percent, thus avoiding one percent of Germany’s current emissions,” Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter, said.