Salzgitter certified for low-carbon slab and galvanized coil

Monday, 01 March 2021 15:45:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has obtained two conformity statements certified for slab and galvanized coil in line with the German certifying agency TÜV SÜD’s VERIsteel procedure. The process provides proof of product-specific carbon emissions in steel production and helps the process of decarbonization.

Salzgitter has become the first European producer to obtain a conformity statement for green steel products.

The low-carbon steel grades are produced at the Peine mini-mill in combination with the steelworks galvanizing plant in Salzgitter.

Based on data from 2018, TÜV SÜD verified the carbon footprint procedures for two process routes for producing strip steel. A comparison of the two baselines shows that switching the steel production process from the conventional blast furnace route to the electro-steel route reduces 75 percent of carbon emissions in producing slabs and more than 66 percent in the production of galvanized coils.

“Going forward, we will be consistently pursuing the path toward decarbonization with SALCOS - Salzgitter Low CO2Steelmaking. This innovation project enables us to switch entirely from conventional steel production to hydrogen and natural gas based processes, which enables carbon emissions to be lowered by up to 95 percent,” Ulrich Grethe, chairman of the management board of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, said.