SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill’s captive iron ore mine achieves highest single-day output

Thursday, 26 August 2021 11:08:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Bolani, the captive iron ore mine of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), achieved its highest single-day production of iron ore lumps and fines of 28,617 mt on August 23, according to a company statement on Thursday, August 26.

The previous highest single-day production had been on February 17, 2020 at 27,393 mt, the company statement said.

The Bolani iron ore mine started operations in 1960 with a production capacity of 12 million mt per year, the company said.