SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences use of biochar in a blast furnace

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 17:29:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in collaboration with Research and Development Centre for Iron and Steel (RDCIS) has successfully commence use of biochar in one of its blast furnaces, according to a company statement on Wednesday, August 28.

SAIL is exploring innovative solutions such as the use of biochar, a stable form of carbon derived from biomass through a process known as pyrolysis. This process thermally decomposes biomass—originating from plants and animals—in the absence of oxygen, producing biochar, which can be utilized to partially replace traditional Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) coal in blast furnaces, the company said.

Laboratory studies and trials conducted by RDCIS have identified ‘babool’ (acacia nilotica tree) and bamboo-based biochar as suitable replacements for PCI coal. These materials, derived from fast-growing, CO2-absorbing trees and plants, are considered carbon neutral and are abundant in various regions of India, it said.

In April 2024, India’s Ministry of Steel has appointed a task force to explore the use of biochar in steel making aiming to reduce carbon emission in the industry.

Biochar is a type of carbon typically produced from bio-mass like wood chips, plant residues, manure and other agricultural waste materials.


