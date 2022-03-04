SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest-ever crude steel output in Apr-Feb

Friday, 04 March 2022 11:20:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel produder Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved crude steel production of 3.618 million mt during the April 2021-February 2022 period, the highest-ever output in first nine months of any previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, March 4.

RSP reported saleable steel production of 3.316 million mt, also the highest in any previous first nine-month period of a fiscal year, the statement said.

Rolling mills of RSP also kept pace producing 499,267 mt of plates while its Hot Strip Mill-I produced 1.611 million mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), both the highest-ever figures in any first nine months of a fiscal year.