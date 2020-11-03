SAIL’s Rourkela mill sees record crude and saleable steel outputs in Oct

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 14:08:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded outputs of 345,010 mt of crude steel and 320,005 mt of saleable steel in October this year, achieving its highest-ever monthly production in any year, according to a company official on Tuesday, November 3.

The previous highest-ever monthly outputs of crude and saleable steel were achieved in January 2019, the official said.

The mill’s sinter production of 622,199 mt in October was also the highest-ever monthly production, surpassing the previous best achievement of 596,379 mt in January 2019, the official added.