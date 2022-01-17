﻿
SAIL’s Rourkela mill secures Indian Navy certification for specialty steel supply for submarines

Monday, 17 January 2022 10:21:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has received certification from the Indian Navy for supply of high-strength specialty steel for manufacture of submarines, a company statement said on Monday, January 17.

A high-level Indian Navy delegation led by Rear Admiral R Vishvanatan met with officials of RSP following which certification was issued to the steel mill for the start of commercial production of specialty steel for domestic manufacturing of submarines.

RSP said in its statement that it had already supplied 7,000 mt of specialty steel for use in various naval applications and is working on production of new grades of specialty steel which can absorb high ballistic impacts.


