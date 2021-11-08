SAIL’s Rourkela mill posts record crude and saleable steel outputs for Apr-Oct

Monday, 08 November 2021 13:54:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) recorded its highest-ever crude and saleable steel production during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2021-22, according to a company statement on Monday, November 8.

The company said that crude steel production during the period was recorded at 2.29 million mt, a growth of 31 percent year on year, while saleable steel production was recorded at 2.019 million mt, a rise of 35 percent year on year.