SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever steel output in H1 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:21:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved finished steel production of 1.73 million mt in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, recording a growth of 38 percent over the corresponding half of the previous fiscal year and its highest-ever output for a first half, the company statement said on Thursday, October 7.

RSP reported a crude steel output of 1.95 million mt for the first half of the fiscal year, a growth of 38 percent year on year and also the highest-ever crude steel output in any first half of a fiscal year.


