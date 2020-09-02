﻿
English
SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever pig iron output in August

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 13:41:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has reported pig iron production of 333,840 mt for August this year, a highest-ever monthly output, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 2.

The steel producer said that its new plate mill achieved a dispatch of 91,138 mt of plates in August, the highest-ever recorded monthly dispatches from the mill.

Blast furnace I notched its best-ever single day production of 3,552 mt on August 17, while on August 19 the steel melting shop (SMS-2) created a new record of making 73 blows from two consecutive converters on a single day, the statement said.


