SAIL’s R&D and IIM to develop data analytics model for iron ore sintering

Monday, 16 January 2023 14:36:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Research and Development Center for Iron and Steel (RDCIS) of Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to develop an analytical model for optimization of base mix preparation and sintering operations at steel mills, a company statement said on Monday, January 16.

According to the statement, RDCIS and IIM will be collaborating on developing a data analytics model and will implement process optimization of base mix process and iron ore sintering to minimize standard deviations of sintering quality, which ultimately leads to reductions in coke rate usage, cost reduction, and greenhouse gas emission levels.

Officials at RDCIS, along with representatives from steel mills operated by SAIL and faculty members of IIM, will be part of the team that will develop the data analytics model, the statement said.


