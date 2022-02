Friday, 18 February 2022 13:43:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) has installed electro-magnetic separators at its iron ore handling plant as the mill had been facing problems in flux crushing operations, a company statement said on Friday, February 18.

The company said that, following the installation of electro-magnetic separators, the ore crushing plant will not have to be stopped for two hours every day.