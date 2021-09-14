﻿
SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill develops special steel for grain silos

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:04:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) has developed special steel of high strength galvanized coil of YS (yield strength) of more than 350 MPa with high coating of 450 GSM, a company official said on Tuesday, September 14.

The official said that the special steel produced from Cold Rolling Mill - 3 is in accordance with  specifications like IS: 277-2018, and will cater to the construction of grain and food storage silos, currently met through imports. He said that, after several rounds of trial production, about 300 mt of the special steel has been processed until now.


