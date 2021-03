Monday, 08 March 2021 14:37:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) on March 2 this year achieved its highest-ever daily pig iron production of 18,540 mt, a company statement said on Monday, March 8.

The company said that since February this year BSP’s daily pig iron production has been on an upward trend, with its previous highest daily production achieved on February 28 at 18,320 mt, which also surpassed its previous highest daily output level of 18,287 mt on February 17.