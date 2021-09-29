SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill commences production of special grade steel rails

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 11:37:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has commenced production and dispatch of thick web asymmetric (TWA) special grade steel rails for national transporter Indian Railways (IR), a company statement said on Wednesday, September 29.

The company said that TWA special grade steel is used at crossover points of railway tracks and has been met entirely through imports as there were no domestic producers of the product.

As many as 429 pairs of end-forged TWA rails weighing about 815 mt have been dispatched to IR, the company said.

Used for manufacturing of switch points along the tracks of Indian Railways, this product enables trains to change tracks at high speed. Deployment of these advanced ‘switch point rails’ in its network has helped Indian Railways to modernize its track for coping with demand.