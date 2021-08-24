SAIL’s Bhilai mill develops welding technology for production of NCC grade steel rails

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:53:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Government run, Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has developed welding technology required for production of Ni-Cr-Cu (NCC) grade steel rails required by national transporter, Indian Railways (IR), a SAIL official said on Tuesday, August 24.

He said that technology for production of NCC rails was developed jointly by SAIL’s Research and Development Center for Iron & Steel (RDCIS), IR’s Rail Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the product developed will be very useful for the railways to lay down tracks in corrosion prone regions across the country.

“We are now in position to supply NCC rails for 260 meters welded panels to IR which was limited to 13 meters at present,” BSP, director in charge, Anirban Dasgupta said.