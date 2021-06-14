﻿
English
SAIL likely to wind up raw materials division, put captive iron ore mines under direct charge of steel mills

Monday, 14 June 2021 10:51:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Government-run Indian steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has proposed the winding up of its raw materials division (RMD) currently in charge of operating its captive iron ore mines across the country, company sources said on Monday, June 14.

Under the proposed restructuring, operations of the captive iron ore mines will be put under the respective steel mills operated by SAIL and the RMD headquartered in the eastern city of Kolkata will be wound up, the sources said.

The sources said that some of the captive iron ore mines will be put under the authority of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) owned by SAIL located in Odisha state and other mines under Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) located in Jharkhand.

The move will see iron ore mines of Bolani, Taldih and Barua put under the administrative and operational charge of RSP, while the iron ore mines of Chiria, Megathaburu, Kiriburu, Gua and Kuteswar will be under the charge of BSP, the sources said.

The company, however, is yet to make an official announcement on the move to wind up the RMD.

 


