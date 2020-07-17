SAIL aims to double steel exports in FY 2020-21

Friday, 17 July 2020 12:18:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Buoyed by its performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will aim to double its export volume in the fiscal year 2020-21, the company has said in a report to shareholders.

SAIL achieved an all-time record high of overseas shipments of steel products in FY 2019-20 at 1.18 million mt, recording 54 percent growth on year-on-year basis, the company report said.

In June this year, the company exported 340,000 mt of steel products and semis, the highest-ever monthly overseas shipment total.

Against this backdrop, SAIL has set an export target of 2.4 million mt for the current fiscal year, the company said in its report.

According to SAİL, higher exports enabled it to bring down inventories to 1.65 million mt as of the end of June, compared to 2 million mt at the end of March.

The company’s main export markets were China, Vietnam, the Philippines and the Middle East, it said.