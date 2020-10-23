SAIL achieves highest ever-steel exports in FY 2019-20

Friday, 23 October 2020 17:18:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved its highest-ever exports of steel during the fiscal year 2019-20 at 1.18 million mt, a growth of 54 percent over the previous fiscal year, company chairman Anil Kumar Chowdhary said in a statement to shareholders on Thursday, October 23.

The chairman said that SAIL registered its best-ever saleable steel production as well as sales volume during 2019-20, at 15.08 million mt and 14.23 million mt, respectively. Production of steel rails crossed the 1 million mt mark for the first time ever during the fiscal year at 1.28 million mt, a growth of 30 percent over the previous year.