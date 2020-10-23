﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SAIL achieves highest ever-steel exports in FY 2019-20

Friday, 23 October 2020 17:18:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved its highest-ever exports of steel during the fiscal year 2019-20 at 1.18 million mt, a growth of 54 percent over the previous fiscal year, company chairman Anil Kumar Chowdhary said in a statement to shareholders on Thursday, October 23.

The chairman said that SAIL registered its best-ever saleable steel production as well as sales volume during 2019-20, at 15.08 million mt and 14.23 million mt, respectively. Production of steel rails crossed the 1 million mt mark for the first time ever during the fiscal year at 1.28 million mt, a growth of 30 percent over the previous year.


Tags: Sail  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Oct

SAIL to begin commercial production of HH steel rails in FY 2020-21
09  Oct

SAIL posts 31.3 percent growth in sales for Q2
07  Oct

SAIL’s Rourkela mill recovers from pandemic, finished steel output up 19.2% in Q2
06  Oct

India’s coking coal imports improve in Sept, iron ore exports keep rising
28  Sep

Indian crude steel production down 25.9%, finished steel 30.9% in April-August