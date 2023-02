Monday, 06 February 2023 11:55:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported an aggregate crude steel production of all mills under its fold amounting to 1.72 million mt in January this year, its highest ever monthly output, a company statement said on Monday, February 6.

The company said that its finished steel production in January came to 1.61 million, also a highest-ever monthly achievement.