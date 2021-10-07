﻿
Saarstahl Ascoval delivers first low-carbon steel to construction sector

Thursday, 07 October 2021
       

Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl has announced that Saarstahl Ascoval, its new subsidiary in Saint-Saulve, France, has delivered the first low-carbon steel to the company’s Burbach works in Saarland. The low-carbon steel was rolled into wire there and delivered to the first customers in the construction industry.

According to the company’s statement, production with the electric arc furnace at Saarstahl Ascoval combines recycling management with a new manufacturing technology using carbon-neutral electricity. This produces a steel that significantly reduces the ecological footprint of the products. This technology also opens up the opportunity for Saarstahl to offer a broader range of products in the future.

Saarstahl stated that the application of this steel will be extended to other business areas in the coming months.


