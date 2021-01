Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:17:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has announced that it will continue imposing antidumping (AD) duties ranging from 28.23 percent to 32.72 percent on imports of H-beam from China, excepting three companies, for the next five years.

The investigation was initiated in April 2020, following the request of local producers Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. and Dongkuk Steel Co. Ltd.

South Korea’s finance ministry will make the final decision by May this year.