S. Korea remains largest exporter of finished steel to India in April-November

Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:22:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

South Korea maintained its position as the largest steel exporter to India, shipping 1.5 million mt of finished steel to the country, during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 16 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Thursday, December 29.

However, in terms of percentage rise in exports to India, Russian steel shipped into the country during the period amounted to 218,000 mt, up 468 percent year on year, the data showed.

Total imports of finished steel during the first eight months of the current fiscal year was 3.75 million mt, recording a rise of 23 percent, according to the data.

Of the total steel imported into India, hot rolled coil (HRC) accounted for 33 percent at 1.22 million mt during the given period.