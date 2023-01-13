﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

S. Arabia to establish new company to invest in mining assets globally

Friday, 13 January 2023 16:06:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian mining company Ma’aden to establish a new company that aims to invest in mining assets globally to secure strategic minerals, including iron ore, that are essential for the company’s industrial development as well as the resilience of global supply chains.

Ma’aden will own 51 percent and PIF will own 49 percent of the new company. The company’s capital will amount to $50 million. 

According to the statement, the new company will significantly contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s strategic position in line with PIF’s strategy to further grow key industries.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat S. Arabia Middle East Investments 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 13, 2023

13 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes decline in December, full-year 2022

12 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore prices exceed $120/mt CFR this week amid restocking mood

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CZR secures mining licenses for Robe Mesa iron ore project

12 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 3.6 percent in Dec from Nov

12 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp increase in two days

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Venezuela’s Sidor maintains iron ore pellet production

11 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 11, 2022

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output and sales down in 2022 amid negative effects of war

11 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 10, 2022

10 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials