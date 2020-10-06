﻿
English
S. African steelmakers’ prices up 1.6 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 16:23:51 (GMT+3)
       

According to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, in August this year the country's producer price index (PPI) for the basic iron and steel industry was unchanged compared to July and was up by 3.7 percent compared to August 2019.

Meanwhile, in July this year the PPI for exported basic iron and steel in South Africa rose by 2.7 percent compared to June and increased by 8.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019, while the index for exported products of iron and steel was down by 1.4 percent month on month and decreased by 1.0 percent year on year. In addition, in South Africa the PPI for imported basic metals in July this year decreased by 2.4 percent month on month and was up by 2.4 percent year on year.


