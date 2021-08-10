﻿
English
S. African iron and steel output up 41.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 14:49:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics South Africa (SSA), in June this year South Africa’s manufacturing output increased by 12.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In June, the production of basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery increased by 19.2 percent on year-on-year basis. In the given month, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa rose by 41.1 percent, while the production of structural metal products was up by 3.1 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020. In June this year, the production of basic iron and steel products in South Africa was up by 4.6 percent, while the production of structural metal products in South Africa fell by 9.6 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

For basic iron and steel products, the estimated seasonally adjusted sales of basic iron and steel products (at current prices) in June this year increased by 5.9 percent month on month, amounting to ZAR 11.70 billion ($791.36 million).


Tags: S. Africa  steelmaking  South Africa


