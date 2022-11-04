Ryerson reports lower net income in Q3

Friday, 04 November 2022 20:44:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Ryerson Holding Corporation a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Ryerson generated revenues of $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 11.5 percent, compared to $1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by lower selling prices. Average selling prices declined 9.4 percent compared to the second quarter while volume declined 2.3 percent.

Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation for the third quarter of 2022 was $55.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to $196.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share in the previous quarter.

Gross margin contracted sequentially by 910 basis points to 17.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 26.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margins were primarily impacted by the dramatic drop in spot prices versus the lagging average cost of goods sold decline. Sequentially, supply constraints eased versus the second quarter while inventory availability increased and lead times decreased.

As for an Outlook, the company said in a press release that it expects counter-cyclical business conditions to continue through the fourth quarter of 2022. Benchmark carbon, aluminum and nickel price decreases are anticipated to continue into the fourth quarter while sales volumes experience slow-down driven by seasonal declines in buying as well as decelerating economies in North America, Europe, and China.

As such, Ryerson anticipates fourth quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, with a sequential average selling price decrease of 7 percent to 11 percent, and a shipment volume decrease of 8 percent to 10 percent.