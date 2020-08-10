﻿
Russia’s Tulachermet hits new pig iron output record in July

Monday, 10 August 2020 16:48:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s Tulachermet, a leading pig iron producer and exporter owned by Russia-based mining and metallurgical company Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH), has announced that in July this year it achieved a record pig iron output for the third consecutive month.

Accordingly, in July Tulachermet produced 245,400 mt of pig iron, exceeding the previous record achieved in June by 10,800 mt. The company produced 229,900 mt of pig iron in May and 234,600 mt in June, respectively.

“In July, Tulachermet, operating with two blast furnaces (BF), produced 95 percent of the record volumes reached when operating with three blast furnaces in 2006,”   the company stated.


