Russia’s trade ministry urges steel companies to limit margins

Monday, 14 March 2022 15:34:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed the representatives of ferrous metallurgy companies, metal traders and scrap collectors to limit their margin to 25 percent of production costs and renegotiate existing contracts for the current year if necessary. At a meeting Viktor Evtukhov, deputy minister of industry and trade, held with steel enterprises, he said that for hot rolled steel products, the margin should not be higher than 25 percent and the same applies to prices for cold rolled sheet, rebar and the rest of the product range.

“The prices that are fixed today do not suit anyone. They are very high. Last year, you all earned a lot of money, and now you need to work for the country,” Mr. Yevtukhov said, adding that some modernization projects should be postponed if necessary. The steel companies have a short period of time to present their pricing schemes to the ministry, although the companies can decide themselves how to recalculate if prices of all steel products should come down significantly, the ministry urged. If the companies fail to provide their proposals for reduced prices and profitability in the near future, the cost of metallurgical products will be set by the government.

This meeting was held before the EU announced on March 11 a ban on steel imports from Russia, and so market players believe that, since the EU is the key export market for Russian steel, the prices will decline on their own and there is no need for such non-market measures. A Russian market source told SteelOrbis that steel enterprises will try to come to terms with the government, maybe to go above 25 percent and the details regarding the price reduction is expected to become clear by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that there will be no restrictions regarding exports, though supply and price levels in the domestic market should be sufficient to satisfy all domestic needs.