Russia’s TMK to supply line pipes for Sakhalin-2 project

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:42:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it will supply oil and gas line pipes to Russia-based Sakhalin Energy’s Sakhalin-2 project for the transportation of hydrocarbons.

Pipes produced by Volzhsky Pipe Plant, which is part of TMK, will be able to be used for onshore and underwater parts of oil and gas pipelines.

The company has already delivered more than 1,200 mt of oil and gas pipes for hydrocarbon production to Sakhalin-2. The first deliveries of TMK products for the Sakhalin-2 project took place in March 2017. 


